Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap get into Twitter spat for THIS reason; Latter asks ‘Oscar kidhar hai?’

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, who are going to feature together in Vikramaditya Motwane’s web film, recently had an argument on Twitter.

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap recently got into a Twitter spat for a web-film. A few days back, Anil took to his Twitter handle to share an appreciation post for Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime which won at the Emmy Awards 2020. He wrote, #WelcomeToHollywood in his tweet and that’s when the Twitter war started between the filmmaker and the actor. Anurag asked Anil where is his Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, after which they started taking a dig at one another. And it seems to be a never-ending Twitter war!

However, the duo is going to feature together in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix film AK vs AK. Reportedly, the press conference of the same will be held today. And this Twitter fight is a build-up for the press conference. Well, at first Anil Kapoor tweeted, “I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood."

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

To which Anurag Kashyap replied and he wrote, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?”

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

And this tweet of the filmmaker added more fuel to the fire. Anil soon sent a befitting reply to Anurag, he wrote, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega."

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

As we all know that was the first choice for Slumdog Millionaire and thus, Anurag mentioned in SRk’s style, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?"

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil then wrote, "Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife."

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

To which Anurag replied, “Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife."

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil then reminded the filmmaker that he has been in the industry for 40 years. The actor wrote, "Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK."

Anurag then shared a collage of Anil’s films and wrote, “Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling."

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

The Mr India actor wrote, "Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai gara. #thenationhasspoken." To which Anurag replied,"Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy."

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

