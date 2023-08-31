Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi-Shanaya arrive at Rhea Kapoor's home for Raksha Bandhan celebrations; WATCH

After celebrating Kerala’s harvest festival Onam, Bollywood celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan earlier today, with equal enthusiasm. From Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha to Saif Ali Khan, the B-town stars also took to social media to give us a glimpse of their celebrations with their siblings.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also visited Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa in Mumbai for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied Rakhi to Big B's hand.

Anil Kapoor arrives at Rhea Kapoor’s house

The ever charming and cheerful actor, Anil Kapoor was spotted arriving at daughter Rhea’s residence as she organized a get-together for the Kapoor clan at her home. Anil also greeted the paps with an infectious smile.

Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor arrive to celebrate Rakhi

To celebrate the bond they share with their siblings, the Kapoor cousins gathered together at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor is the biological sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She was seen dressed in a festive look as she arrived at the venue. Anshula chose a bright pink salwar set for the occasion.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen glowing as she also joined Anshula at Rhea’s home. For the occasion, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter decided to go with a breezy cut-out gown. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and wore sandals with it.

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi sported an all-black comfy loungewear look for the festival. In a grey hoodie and comfy pants, she was spotted arriving at the location.

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper at Rhea’s residence

The man of the hour, Arjun Kapoor was among the first ones to reach Rhea’s home. He looked dapper in his trousers and shirt.

What’s next for the Kapoor cousins?

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Indian adaptation of The Archies. After Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey in 2023, Arjun is currently filming for The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her South debut with Mohanlal's film Vrushabha.

