Anil Kapoor believes Sonam Kapoor will be a perfect mother; Says ‘She is looking forward to get back to work’

It hasn’t been long since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took social media by storm as she announced her pregnancy. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja are set to embrace parenthood for the first time and will be welcoming their baby in fall this year. Needless to say, the Kapoors and Ahujas are overjoyed with this big news. Recently, Anil opened up on his daughter’s pregnancy in a conversation with Hindustan Times and said that he is confident that Sonam will be a great mother.

He also emphasised that Sonam has taken her aesthetics from her mother, grandmother and maasi who have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers. Anil further emphasised that Sonam is eager to get back to work after delivery and will be managing mommy duties along with work. “People just love her. She has not had a release for quite some time, but people still remember her. The kind of work she has done, the body work she has and she’s done some special films, I’m sure she’s going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She’s looking forward to getting back to work very soon,” he added.

To recall, Anil had expressed his happiness on embracing the new role of a grandfather with a special post on social media. He wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”

