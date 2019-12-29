Anil Kapoor bids adieu to 2019 and welcomes 2020 with a perfect family picture; Check it out

Anil Kapoor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram bidding adieu to 2019 and welcoming 2020. He is posing with daughter Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja.

As 2019 comes to an end, everyone's sharing posts on social media sharing their main highlight of the year. Even Bollywood actors are sharing photos and videos on their social media accounts featuring their major highlights of 2019. Anil Kapoor too shared a heartwarming post on Instagram bidding adieu to 2019 and welcoming 2020. In the picture shared, Anil is posing with daughter and Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and wife Sunita Bhavnani. Harshvardhan Kapoor was missing from this perfect family picture.

Everyone was dressed up in a black and grey coloured suit and dress looking stunning. Sharing the picture, Anil Kapoor wrote, "As we get ready to welcome 2020 with open arms, I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your love and unfailing support for me and my family! (Missing you @harshvarrdhankapoor_!) I can't wait to bring you more reasons to be happy and entertained in the new year! Here's to looking ahead #HappyNewYear! #Happy2020 #newbeginnings." On Christmas, the veteran actor shared a group photo on Instagram where he can be seen happily posing with his family and friends in a beautifully decorated room in front of a Christmas tree.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. He will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Malang which also stars and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Anil will also be working in Mumbai Saga which will be helmed by Sanjay Gupta. The gangster drama will also feature John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte in key roles.

Also Read: Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's romance thriller to release on THIS date

Credits :Instagram

Read More