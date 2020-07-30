Anil Kapoor is ‘blessed’ to have son in law Anand Ahuja as he pens a heartwarming note on his birthday

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer

Today, as ’s husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrates his 37th birthday, father in law, Anil Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming wish for his son in law. Alongside a series of photos with Anand, Anil Kapoor wrote, “You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!” Well, that is such a heartfelt wish from a father in law to his son in law, isn’t it?

It was only a few days back that Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor returned to London from India and after quarantining at home for 14 days, Sonam Kapoor hit the gym as she took to social media to share a photo from the gym with her trainer. That said, as a countdown to Anand’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing videos on Instagram talking about Anand’s favorutie things and today, as Anand celebrates his birthday, we are sure Sonam has something super special planned for her husband.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, the actress was to shoot for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been postponed

