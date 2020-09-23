Anil Kapoor 'blesses' Anupam Kher as he jets off for filming, duo dish out BFF goals in latest photos

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also indulged in some social media banter and grabbed the attention of their fans while they were at it. Check out their fun photos below.

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher can give modern-day BFF jodis a run for their money with their latest photos. If you're wondering what we are talking about, the senior actors recently caught up and spend some time together before Anupam Kher left for his shoot. They also indulged in some social media banter and grabbed the attention of their fans while they were at it.

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher shared two photos and in one Anil Kapoor could be seen blessing the senior actor. Anupam wrote, "Thank you my friend @AnilKapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. Will follow your tips. Hope you don’t share same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2 !! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!"

To this, Anil Kapoor replied, "I have a lot of tips to share! All the best my friend! I’m sure you’ll make us proud as always! @AnupamPKher." As for Staish Kaushik, the actor took to Twitter to share a photo of his and Anupam Kher from inside the flight.

Revealing that it was his first flight in six months, he wrote, "In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck."

I have a lot of tips to share ! All the best my friend! I’m sure you’ll make us proud as always! @AnupamPKher https://t.co/bntApdYgVJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 22, 2020

In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩ ⁦@ashokepandit⁩ #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck pic.twitter.com/lybO8etmYk — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) September 21, 2020

