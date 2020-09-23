  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anil Kapoor 'blesses' Anupam Kher as he jets off for filming, duo dish out BFF goals in latest photos

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher also indulged in some social media banter and grabbed the attention of their fans while they were at it. Check out their fun photos below.
20681 reads Mumbai
News,anil kapoor,anupam kherAnil Kapoor 'blesses' Anupam Kher as he jets off for filming, duo dish out BFF goals in latest photos.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher can give modern-day BFF jodis a run for their money with their latest photos. If you're wondering what we are talking about, the senior actors recently caught up and spend some time together before Anupam Kher left for his shoot. They also indulged in some social media banter and grabbed the attention of their fans while they were at it. 

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher shared two photos and in one Anil Kapoor could be seen blessing the senior actor. Anupam wrote, "Thank you my friend @AnilKapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. Will follow your tips. Hope you don’t share same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2 !! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!" 

To this, Anil Kapoor replied, "I have a lot of tips to share! All the best my friend! I’m sure you’ll make us proud as always! @AnupamPKher." As for Staish Kaushik, the actor took to Twitter to share a photo of his and Anupam Kher from inside the flight. 

Revealing that it was his first flight in six months, he wrote, "In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck." 

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on defending Anurag Kashyap amidst #MeToo: If he is found guilty, will break all ties with him

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement