Anil Kapoor calls daughters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor 'bestest friends of mine' as actress misses her family

Ever since Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with husband Anand Ahuja, the actress has made London her new home. The actress has thus been away from her family for a long period of time and pandemic did not make it easier. Sonam shares a close bond with her producer-stylist sister Rhea Kapoor and we got a glimpse of that.

On Tuesday, Rhea dropped a childhood photo featuring her and Sonam. The super adorable picture saw the two fashionistas sitting in their matching pink outfits and smiling for the camera. Rhea captioned it, "THE OGS FOREVER #fashionkillas." However, it was their dad Anil Kapoor's comment that was the sweetest.

The senior actor, who also misses his daughters, called them his 'bestest friends'. He commented, "The bestest girls / daughters / friends of mine." Rhea and Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor also chimed in as she commented with a string of heart emojis. Rhea's husband Karan Boolani also wrote how he misses having Sonam around.

Well, we have to say, there's nothing quite like a one big happy family. Check out all the family love below:

