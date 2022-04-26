Anil Kapoor calls his transition from leading man to senior characters ‘great decision’: Was not disillusioned

Anil Kapoor is an actor who is known for defying age. His personality and charm at the age of 65 can make the young actors have a run for the money. Of late, Anil Kapoor has been seen playing senior characters in the movie. He played the role of Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and will be seen playing a similar role in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Recently, Anil opened up on his transition from playing a lead man to doing senior roles and called it the best decision.

During his conversation with Film Companion, Anil recalled how everyone told him to wait for another 8-10 years for the transition and continue playing the so-called sellable kind of leading man. “I said, ‘I don’t want to go through this stress now. Let me just make the transition and start doing good characters and have the younger leading man take over those responsibilities, so that they were not on my shoulders’. That was a great decision on my part, I was not disillusioned about myself. These are the moments when you have to be more realistic and not be disillusioned,” he added.

As of now, Anil is looking forward to the release of Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The senior actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie which marks Harsh’s production debut. Thar is slated to release on May 6 on Netflix.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor: We are 'super excited' about Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, she'd be a passionate mother