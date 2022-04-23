Anil Kapoor calls our society ageist; Says ‘If they don’t need you, they will throw you out’

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors at his age. His evergreen looks and fitness has always been talked about and fans love it how he still looks the same as he used to some years ago. Well, the actor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and one of them is about to release on an OTT giant. The film is called Thar and Anil will be sharing the screen space with his real-life son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor plays an ageing local cop tasked with investigating the murders. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he opened up about his character and why he could relate to it.

Anil Kapoor revealed, that his character’s undying enthusiasm toward his work, even as those around him write him off was one of the reasons he was drawn to the film. He explains, “The sub-inspector is doing his job well for many years, but he has not moved up the hierarchy. He is at an age where he can do so much, but he has to retire because of the rules. He feels stuck. Be it your profession or mine, it is [dictated by] an ageist society. They tell you when it’s time to hang up your boots. I could relate to the character, and get into his soul.”

Anil Kapoor quips that he is fortunate and blessed that filmmakers still think that he is worthy to be a part of their vision. He goes to the sets with gratitude. The actor reveals that “The world is such that if they don’t need you, they will throw you out. In such a scenario, I thank God that I am still doing exciting work.” Talking about his work front, Anil Kapoor has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

