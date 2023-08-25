Anil Kapoor 'can never get tired of watching' his baby girl Sonam Kapoor hold her baby boy Vayu; UNSEEN pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored couples in town. They are often seen dishing out major couples with their mushy social media PDA. The duo are currently enjoying every bit of parenthood. They welcomed their first baby boy Vayu in August 2022. Recently, on August 20, their son Vayu turned one and the entire family flooded social media with adorable wishes. On August 25, Anil Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Fighter currently, took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with Sonam and Vayu from his first birthday celebration.

Anil Kapoor drops a heartwarming picture with Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu

Anil shared a monochrome picture on his handle from Vayu's first birthday celebration. Sonam and Anand performed a pooja at their Delhi home and it was attended by the family members. In the unseen picture, Anil Kapoor is captured in a candid moment while lovingly looking at Sonam and Vayu. The picture is all things adorable. Along with the picture, he penned a sweet note. His post read, "Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, Sonam replied, "Love you dad." His brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Even the fans couldn't stop gushing over the picture. A fan commented, "This vision is just surreal." Another fan wrote, "What a beautiful caption." Others were seen dropping awestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, Sonam recently gave a sneak peek into Vayu's first birthday celebration. From beautiful balloon decor to origami birds, the house was decked up beautifully. While sharing glimpses of the celebration, Sonam wrote, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you. Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. Best Aunt in the world."

On the work front, Anil will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit theatres in January 2024.

