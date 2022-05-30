Anil Kapoor celebrates 25 years of 'Virasat' with Tabu; Calls it his 'personal favourite film'

Anil Kapoor needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. He entertained his fans with movies Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Bulandi, Rishtey, No Entry, Welcome, Slumdog Millionaire, Race, Malang and many more. Today, the actor celebrates 25 years of his 1997 action drama film, Virasat, which starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, Milind Gunaji and Govind Namdeo. The film had emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1997.

As Virasat clocks 25 years today, Anil took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note. The actor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film with Tabu and Pooja. "Dedicating the 25th Year of my personal favourite film Virasat to one of the best producers I have ever worked with! #MushirRiaz," Kapoor captioned the post. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Mushir Riaz. Dhol Bajne Laga and Tare Hain Barati were the most memorable songs from Virasat.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Thar, which also featured his son-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Currently gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, which will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022. Apart from this, Anil will also star in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

