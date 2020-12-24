Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast, Neetu Kapoor wishes her 'never ageing' co star
Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today by doing what he does best - acting. It's a working birthday for the senior Kapoor as he is busy shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The cast and crew of the film made sure to make it a special one for Anil Kapoor as they got a massive chocolate birthday cake for him.
In the photos, the cast can be seen donning warm outfits and standing behind the table as Anil Kapoor cuts the cake. Anil's co-star Neetu Kapoor also showered birthday wishes on him and shared a photo on Instagram. In her post, she wrote, "Celebrating the most talented, charismatic and never ageing @anilskapoor ‘s birthday. Such a pleasure to work with him and the entire crew of #JJJ @raj_a_mehta @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane @dharmamovies #jugjuggjeeyo."
Take a look at Anil Kapoor's birthday celebrations:
Several Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana among others wished Anil Kapoor. Daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her father which read, "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."
Here's wishing Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!
