Anil Kapoor celebrates his birthday with wife Sunita, Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan on sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to give us a sneak-peek into Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Check out the video below.

Anil Kapoor has got all the reasons to celebrate today as the handsome star is celebrating his 64th birthday. The actor is receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from his family members, fans and close friends. Notably, Anil’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s co-actors Kiara Advani and along with the film's other team members made sure to make it a special and memorable affair for the actor. They arranged a mini celebration for Anil on the sets of the film. Now, Kiara Advani has shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared a video wherein Anil can be seen cutting the cake while everyone is singing out in praise of him. The birthday boy looks happy as he blows off the candles and cuts the cake. Kiara and Varun can be seen clapping and wishing Anil in the video. Kiara also adds a caption that reads, “Happpyyy Birthdayyy @anilskapoor. Sir.” The Mubarakan star is seen feeding the cake to his wife Sunita who was also a part of the celebrations. The birthday boy looks dapper in an all-black outfit while Kiara Advani looks lovely in a pink sweater. Needless to say, Anil’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo squad left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his birthday.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s Instagram post below:

Anil is currently in Chandigarh shooting for the Raj Mehta directorial. Besides Varun and Kiara, the film also stars and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles. While Neetu wrapped up the shoot yesterday, the rest of the cast will reportedly shoot till 30 December. Apart from this, the Race star will be making his digital debut with the upcoming film AK VS AK that also stars Anurag Kashyap. The film has released on Netflix.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

