Anil Kapoor chats with George Clooney about his bond with grandson Vayu at a summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022, and the couple has named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. And since then nana Anil Kapoor has been very excited. He is completely in awe of his grandson. Recently, he participated in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 and shared his equation with Vayu. In a chat with George Clooney, the actor spoke about him developing a bond with Vayu quicker than in comparison to his kids.

‘I am slowly connecting with him’

Anil has three children – actors Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan and producer Rhea. He recently met his grandson in Austria, and they spent some quality time together. Sharing his feelings, Anil said that he started slowly connecting with my grandson. “His name is Vayu, it means the wind. In Austria, I took him for a walk, beautiful weather and he was looking at the sky and the sun. That was his first exposure to the universe.” Anil also said that it was lovely to see how the little one was reacting to it. “I am much quicker in connecting with Vayu than the way I connected with my children,” he added.