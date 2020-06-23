Anil Kapoor on completing 37 years as a ‘star actor’: I have always been aware of my talent & caliber

Anil Kapoor made his debut as a lead actor in 1983 release Woh Saat Din which also featured Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Anil Kapoor, the man is known for defying age in the best possible way. Despite being 63 year old, the veteran actor aces the art of giving the young actors a run for their money with his swag and charm. In fact, he has always made sure to present something to the table every time he hits the screen. And while it is always a delight to watch Anil on the silver screen, this powerhouse of talent has completed 37 years of being a star actor in Bollywood.

Yes! You read it right. June 23 marks the release date of Anil first movie as a lead actor - Woh Saat Din. And as the movie completes 37 years of its theatrical release, Anil penned an overwhelming note about his journey in the industry and thanked his fans, family, co-stars and filmmakers for being his backbone. He even mentioned that while he got several labels over the years – an actor, star, superstar, flop star, an international star, evergreen star, he always believed in his talent.

Anil wrote, “#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone....”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post about his first movie as a lead actor:

Talking about his upcoming projects, after winning hearts with his stupendous performance in Malang, Anil will be next seen in the much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

