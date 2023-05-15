Anil Kapoor confirms signing THIS Hindi adaptation action film after shooting for Fighter

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The actor is aging like a fine wine and is nothing less than the young actors of Bollywood. Well, he is currently prepping for his upcoming movie Fighter, wherein he shares his workout videos and gives fitness goals. It looks like The Night Manager actor’s calendar is quite busy for 2023. After shooting for this aerial action film Fighter, the actor will be filming for yet another high-octane action film Subedar. This is reportedly going to be a Hindi-language adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam-language hit Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25.

Anil Kapoor confirms his next film Subedar

Anil Kapoor kick-started 2023 on a jhakkas note by receiving rave reviews for his role Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly in The Night Manager streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He also appeared as a guest featuring in Jeremy Renner's Disney series, Rennervations. The actor also grabbed all the limelight when he ultimately bagged a Filmfare for Best Supporting Actor award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The prolific actor has just confirmed that he will be next filming for the high-octane action drama, Subedar, directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

Anil Kapoor on shooting for Subedar

While talking to Variety, Anil Kapoor said, “I have done a lot of action films, but this is a pure action film, a dramatic action film. I’m excited about it. The plot is under wraps at the moment. Principal photography will commence Sept. 15." Kapoor also confirmed that he will play the lead in the Hindi-language adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam-language hit, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25---a film about a father-son relationship and how their lives change when an AI humanoid enters their lives.

Anil Kapoor recently wrapped up filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. He is currently shooting for the aerial action film Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Even at the age of 66, Kapoor is sought out for what he brings to the table. Having worked in over 130 films, the actor is constantly trying new things, with a vision to challenge and outdo himself proving that age is just a number.

