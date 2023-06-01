Anil Kapoor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor; Here’s why

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding has completed 5 years today. The film, helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi, performed well at the box office, and received good reviews. To celebrate 5 years of the film, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish everyone a ‘Happy Veere Day’. Interestingly, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has also clocked five years today. Anil Kapoor is a proud father, and he penned a special post for his children, to mark this milestone.

Anil Kapoor’s note for Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wrote a note, in which he mentioned that he is very proud of his children’s choices, and the efforts they have made to carve a niche for themselves in the film industry. He wrote, “5 years since Sonam, Rhea and Harsh did something they will never forget and will always be remembered for... Couldn't be more proud of your choices and the work you've all put in to carve your own space in this world @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor #VeereDiWedding #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero.” Check out his Instagram story below!

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s posts

Meanwhile, Harshvarrdhan commented on an Instagram post about the journey of his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He wrote, “5 Years and it’s more relevant and talked about today then it ever was … a film that went beyond numbers and has become a cult classic all thanks to the fans !”

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to mark 5 years of Veere Di Wedding. She wrote, “Happy Veere Day everybody! Call your girlfriends and tell them you love them! I love you @vdwthefilm you changed my life!” Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented on Rhea’s post and wrote, “It’s funny you say the film changed your life because it’s so natural to who you have always been as long as I’ve known you - the vision & perspective, the confidence & certainty, the sense of humour & lightheartedness… the film showed all this and acts as proof to always tell your perspective authentically and if so the audience will reward your work!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor takes son Vayu for a walk in a park in London; Anand Ahuja drops a cute pic