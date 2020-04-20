Anil Kapoor on the COVID 19 lockdown: My daily routine has changed since we have been indoors for a while now

Anil Kapoor opened about how he is spending his quarantine life at home and how has the lockdown affected his work life. Read on to know more.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever had. And while his acting prowess is a thing in the industry, the veteran actor is also known for defying age in every sense. Even at the age of 63, Anil's charm can still give the young stars a run for their money along making the ladies go weak on their knees. The superstar had started his training for the upcoming film Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor before the COVID 19 lockdown.

Sharing about his quarantine life with Mumbai Mirror, Anil said that he is researching for his upcoming projects, attending meetings over the phone and on video calls. Everyone is doing what one can do virtually. Despite the lockdown, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has not stopped exercising and has been sharing his workout pictures with fans on his social media account. Talking about the importance of being fit, the actor said, "Exercising is even more important now for our physical and mental health. I encourage everyone to do it religiously, at least for 30 minutes every day. It doesn’t matter what you do, but you should make sure to move."

Talking about the lockdown affecting his work life, the 63-year-old actor said that work was a major part of his life. His daily routine has changed since everyone has been indoors for a while now and he doesn't mind it. After all, no one complains about spending a whole lot of quality time with family, eating, laughing, pulling each other’s leg and simply enjoying each other’s company.

Meanwhile, talking about Takht, filmmaker is all set to take on the reins of direction once again with this film. The film will reportedly showcase Ranveer as Shah Jahan's eldest son Dara Shikoh and Vicky as Aurangzeb, as they battle it out for the Mughal throne.

