Anil Kapoor credits Amitabh Bachchan for leading the path to protect personality rights in Bollywood; DEETS

Anil Kapoor, a talented actor, made his mark in the Indian film industry when he took on a lead role in the movie Woh Saat Din in 1983. This came after more than a decade of playing smaller roles. Over his nearly 40-year career, he has featured in over a hundred films. To safeguard his personal rights, covering aspects like his name, voice, signature, dialogue, and image, the actor had previously filed a legal case. On the New Year, Anil Kapoor credited Amitabh Bachchan as the first Bollywood celebrity to protect his personality rights.

Anil Kapoor reveals Amitabh Bachchan paved the way to protect personality rights in Bollywood

Recently, during an interaction with CNN, Anil Kapoor gave credit to Amitabh Bachchan for being the first Bollywood star to protect personality rights in Bollywood. During the discussion, Anil also emphasized his rights as an actor. He said, “You have to protect the bodywork, the kind of person you have, your family and yourself. I didn't take the lead. I think it was Amitabh Bachchan who took the lead in this. I took a step further.”

He then mentioned that there's a lot of journey ahead, and he will continue to give his best while advocating for his rights as a human being, actor, individual, citizen of India, and a global resident.

Previously, Anil Kapoor successfully won a legal case that aimed to safeguard his personal rights, covering aspects like his name, voice, image, likeness, way of speaking, gestures, and even his 'jhakaas' catchphrase. The Delhi High Court prohibited the unauthorized use of these elements for commercial purposes.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued a temporary order against various websites and platforms in response to a lawsuit filed by the actor. The lawsuit claimed unauthorized use of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial purposes, and the court took action in the absence of the opposing party.

Anil Kapoor explained why he sought protection of his personality rights

Following the actor's legal action, the Delhi High Court issued an order preventing any misuse of his characteristics. The actor clarified the reason behind filing the lawsuit, stating that various instances of misusing his personal attributes prompted him to take legal action.

According to ANI, the actor's team released a statement on the matter. It read, “I had filed a suit in Delhi high court through my lawyer Ameet Naik for protection of my personality rights including my name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes of my personality against any misuse including on digital media. The suit has various instances of misuse of my attributes.”

Anil Kapoor further said, “The court has after a detailed hearing granted an order acknowledging my personality rights and restraining all offenders from misusing my personality attributes including my name, image, likeness, voice, etc. without my permission in any manner including through artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs. etc.”

Stating that he didn't aim to restrict anyone's freedom of expression or impose penalties, he further mentioned, “My personality is my life's work and I've worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I'm seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent its misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights.”

Anil Kapoor's upcoming film is Siddharth Anand's Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 25.

