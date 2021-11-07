Anil Kapoor digs out old childhood photos of daughters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor as he misses them.

Anil Kapoor is missing his girls and the senior actor did not shy away from expressing his love for them on social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anil Kapoor reached out into his family photo archives to pick out some childhood photos of daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

In the goofy and adorable photos, Sonam and Rhea can be seen feeding cake to each other. Another picture also showed the father-daughter trio all decked up in ethnic jewellery and posing for the camera,. Sharing the pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor."

The photo melted Rhea as she commented with a love struck and tear drop emoji. Rhea's husband Karan Boolani andSunita Kapoor also dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post below:

Both Sonam and Rhea have moved out of their family home in Mumbai's Juhu after their respective marriages. While Rhea and Karan live in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor has made London her new home with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress had visited Mumbai a few months ago for sister Rhea's wedding. Dad Anil Kapoor had gone to pick up Sonam at the airport and the actress teared up at the airport as she met him after more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

