Anil Kapoor drops PICS of 'challenging' transformation he underwent for Fighter, Animal; Sonam Kapoor reacts

Anil Kapoor has several movies in the pipeline. The 66-year-old Bollywood actor is set to appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Recently, Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle to share a few pictures, discussing the physical transformation he underwent for both films. Now his daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor and popular actor Varun Dhawan have reacted to the same.

Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan react to Anil Kapoor’s transformation post

Today, a while ago renowned actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures discussing the physical transformation he underwent for both films. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “Switching between two completely opposite roles this last year has been both challenging and gratifying…Going from the 65-year-old Balbir in Animal to the 45-year-old Air Force Officer Rocky in Fighter, I had to undergo a serious physical transformation to do justice to the prestigious uniform I was wearing. Now that both the films have wrapped up, I can’t wait for the audiences to watch them!” HAVE A LOOK:

To this post, Anil Kapoor’s daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor humorously reacted and wrote, “Dad,” along with a laughing emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also reacted to his post and wrote, “It’s easy to do all this when ur just 18 years old Anil when u reach ur 30,s it gets tougher lol.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Anil Kapoor’s Animal and Fighter

The teaser of Animal, which came out a few weeks ago, heightened fans' anticipation for the film. The story centers around a father and son, Ranbir portrays a character who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect his family, even their most hidden secrets. In the movie, Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, and Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, who is Ranbir's love interest. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Siddharth Anand, the director, and producer, along with Mamta Anand, under their production company Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, are bringing the movie Fighter to theaters on January 25, 2024. Fighter, led by a talented cast and under Siddharth Anand's direction, is set to revolutionize the spy thriller category, ensuring moviegoers an extraordinary cinematic journey. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja walk hand-in-hand as they return to Mumbai; Fans are smitten