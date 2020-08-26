  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol and Anu Malik take to social media to celebrate 15 years of their movie 'No Entry'

The multistarrer comedy blockbuster No Entry was released 15 years ago on this day and Anil Kapoor, one of its stars, celebrated by recalling the famous dialogue his character Kishan habitually mouthed in the film.
20188 reads Mumbai
Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol and Anu Malik take to social media to celebrate 15 years of their movie 'No Entry'Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol and Anu Malik take to social media to celebrate 15 years of their movie 'No Entry'

"Celebrating 15 Years Of No Entry and Kishan saying 'Be Positive'

@BazmeeAnees @BoneyKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @FardeenFKhan @bipsluvurself @LaraDutta @Esha_Deol @celinajaitly," Anil tweeted on Wednesday.

His co-star Esha Deol joined in the celebration and wrote: "#15yearsofnoentry most fun & laughter we all had while shooting for this film like one big family. Thank u Boney uncle & aneesbazmee for this one! All my co stars a big hug to each of u #gratitude."

The comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee stars Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly along with Anil and Esha.

"No Entry" is about three married men and how their illicit jaunt with a bar dancer lands them in major trouble in the end.

The film has a hit soundtrack too, composed by Anu Malik.

"15 years and counting.. No Entry the film No Entry the music. Creating history even today.. I had fun composing for this absolutely zany film," tweeted Malik.

Also Read: Salman Khan REFUSED to shoot for No Entry's sequel after Dabangg 3; Here's why

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Cringe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement