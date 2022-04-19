Anil Kapoor feels South film industry is inspiring: I look forward to their directors with good vision

The evergreen Anil Kapoor is one of the best actors in the entertainment industry. He will be next seen in the movie Thar alongside his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The trailer of the film was released on April 18. During the trailer launch event, Anil opened up about the South film industry and appreciated the fraternity.

He said, “The south industry has always made good films, which people have loved. From ‘Ram aur Shyam’ to ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’. They’ve always made fantastic films and will continue to do so. They have always been an inspiration.” He also said that his first film as a leading man was Telugu film where he learnt professionalism, dedication, and discipline. He also said that South industry has always given good stories and film

Kapoor further added, “This phase was, is and will go on. They do good work and I always look forward to (their) directors with great vision. I’ve always admired them. I don’t get surprised. This (success) had to happen and may it continue forever”

Speaking about Anil Kapoor’s upcoming movie Thar, this is the second time he and Harsh will be working together after AK vs AK, which was released in 2020. However, in that film, Harsh only had a cameo, Thar marks the first time the father-son duo will be co-starring in full-length roles.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik is set to premiere on 6th May, only on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Thar Trailer: Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s revenge thriller will get you on the edge of your seats