Anil Kapoor flexes muscles in new photos, Ishaan Khatter and Suniel Shetty seem mighty impressed

On social media, 60-year-old Anil Kapoor flexed his muscles for the camera and the photos will surely give the young actors a run for their money. Check it out.

Anil Kapoor has dished out fitness goals probably more than any other millennial actor during this lockdown and he was at it again on Tuesday. On social media, the 60-year-old actor flexed his muscles for the camera and the photos will surely give the young actors a run for their money. In the pictures, Anil can be seen wearing a bright red workout attire as he looks at himself in the mirror.

While the pictures were enough to grab attention, Anil Kapoor also cracked us up with his hilarious caption. He wrote, "When muscles look better than your face..." The workout photos naturally impressed his fans but also Ishaan Khatter and Suniel Shetty seemed blown away by the Malang actor's muscles.

Suniel commented, "Young face and mature muscles siiiir...killer combo..inspirational stuff," he wrote with a punch and heart emoji. Whereas, Ishaan wrote, "Wooof." Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor also was thoroughly impressed by his dedication to fitness as he simply commented 'Wow'.

Check out Anil Kapoor's latest photos below:

On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor found a mention in 's tweet when the actress was hitting back at Naseeruddin Shah's comment on the Sushant Singh Rajput.

The veteran actor in an interview said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant." Replying to this, Kanganag shot back tweeting, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter? (sic)."

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor’s postcard worthy weekend trip with husband Anand Ahuja and friends was all about chill vibes

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×