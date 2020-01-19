Anil Kapoor on getting inked for Malang; 'Each tattoo chronicles the journey of my character'

Anil Kapoor opens up on getting inked for the first time and discloses each tattoo chronicles the journey of his character in his upcoming film Malang.

At the age of 63, if there's one actor who defies the law of time, it has to be Anil Kapoor! Aging fine like wine, the superstar still gives a run to the young hunks in Bollywood. Be it fitness or his zeal for acting, Anil Kapoor is a step ahead of others. The actor will soon be seen essaying the role of a cop in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang. With Aditya Roy Kapur and in the lead, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. As seen in the trailer, Anil Kapoor stands out with his lunatic laugh. There's something different about his role in the film. Let's find out what.

In an interview with Mid Day, Anil Kapoor spoke about getting inked for Malang. The actor will be flaunting his coloured hair but this is the first time that he will be seen sporting tattoos. Though temporary, Anil Kapoor will be seen with a lot of tattoos in Malang where each tattoo chronicles the journey of his character, he reveals. Anil Kapoor admitted that he was initially uncomfortable with the idea of having tattoos, especially a permanent one. However, he has always been experimenting with his looks, which perhaps, is the reason why the actor looks ageless! Anil Kapoor revealed that since tattoos were vital for his role, he agreed for the same.

Anil Kapoor also revealed that tattoo artists Mansingh and Axa Shareen from London were consulted. He admitted that although his family was supportive after he committed, the actor became the butt of all jokes after having gotten inked.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. The film highlights the passionate love story between the characters of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and explores the former's dark character who gets his high from killing people. The crux of the romantic action thriller is the chase between Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu while Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry makes it difficult for one to look away.

