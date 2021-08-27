Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of ‘2 handsome Kapoor boys’; Here’s how son in law Karan Boolani reacts

Anil Kapoor is one such actor who without a doubt is ageing like a fine wine. This man looks the same as he used to in his younger days. In fact, fans only feel that he is getting better with age. Anil’s swag and style drive all his fans crazy always. Talking about his fashion game, that too is always on point and we saw a glimpse of it at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding recently. Well, the actor took to his Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures from the ceremony and we bet you will be left speechless.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor posted a couple of pictures of him. In the first picture, Anil stood against a wall of what appears to be his house and had an intense look on his face. He wore a Grey kurta, yellow pants and a yellow buttoned long jacket over the kurta. This attire indeed was classy and stylish at the same time. As per the pictures that had come out, Anil wore this attire at his daughter Rhea Kapoor’s reception dinner that he had organised at his Juhu mansion. In the next picture, Anil sat on a chair leaning on the backrest and smiling. The last picture is one of the cutest pictures of the three. In this, he had his furry friend sitting on his lap as both of them looked at each other. Sharing these pictures, Anil wrote, “2 Handsome Kapoor Boys!”. These pictures are clicked by the famous photographer Vaishnav Praveen.

Take a look:

The moment Anil Kapoor posted these pictures fans took to the comments section to praise the actor and shower love on him in comments section. But out of all the one comment that grabbed our attention was that of his son-in-law Karan Boolani.

Taking to the comments section he posted a dog emoji and a heart emoji. Well, we are sure that this father-in-law and son-in-law duo must be sharing a great bond. What do you think of Anil Kapoor’s pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

