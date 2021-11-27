Anil Kapoor gives major Banjaara vibes as he walks in snow, his 'treatment' caption leaves fans worried

Many celebs love to put up amazing content whenever they travel to beautiful destinations. One such actor is our Mr. India, Anil Kapoor. Anil enjoys chronicling diverse aspects of his life on social media to give a glimpse of his life to fans. On Friday, he released a video of him in Germany. It was his final day in the country, and the actor posted a video of himself wandering through the cities, as it snowed all around him. However, his caption made his fans worry.

In the clip that Anil posted, he is seen sporting an all-black winter attire comprising of a long black trench coat, a black cap, and black trousers. The ‘Ram Lakhan’ actor was capturing strolling happily in the snow on the streets of Germany. He enthusiastically captioned the post, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany! On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!” To add a beautiful touch to his reel, Anil added Arijit Singh’s melodious ‘Phir Se Udd Chala’ in the background.

Check the reel HERE:

Though the reel was a happy and super wholesome one, the caption left a lot of fans worried for Anil. Numerous fans were curious about what kind of treatment he was talking about. A person commented in disbelief, “What treatment? You are so fit. Wishing you well.” A majority of fans sweetly wished him well. One wrote, “Hope you feel better soon”

Coming to his industry colleagues, numerous celebrities commented in appreciation of Anil Kapoor’s amazing content. While Neetu Kapoor commented with clapping emojis, fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, ‘Anil uncle how do we beat your content.’ Truly, Anil Kapoor has outdone himself with the amazing engaging content.

