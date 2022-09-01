Anil Kapoor gives an update on Sonam Kapoor and her baby: 'They are doing well, God has been kind'

The Kapoor family is on cloud 9 after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents of a baby boy. The newest parents of BTown seem to be enjoying their new phase and are embracing parenthood at the moment. On August 20, baby Kapoor Ahuja was born and after a couple of days in the hospital, both Sonam and her baby received a grand welcome as they arrived back in the house. Rhea Kapoor also shared a glimpse of the baby in her Instagram stories. Amidst all this, we saw how happy and excited Anil Kapoor was to become a grandfather. In a recent media interaction, he opened up about the baby.

At a recent event, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement and happiness at the arrival of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby. He said, “It has been absolutely wonderful. God has been kind and I just want to thank God that everything went smoothly. Mum and son both are doing well.” Earlier Anil’s brother Sanjay Kapoor in an interview revealed that he had gone to meet the baby a few days ago and he felt nice to meet his elder brother Anil Kapoor and tell him that finally, he is a grandfather. Sanjay revealed that he enjoyed calling him a nanaji to which the Pukar actor laughed and replied, “grandfather sounds cooler”. Sanjay further quipped, “It is raining babies in the Kapoor family.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Rhea, on the other hand, will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive home with their baby; Anil Kapoor welcomes the new parents