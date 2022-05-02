Anil Kapoor goes back in time as he shares an old PIC of wife Sunita with Neetu Kapoor & Krishna Raj Kapoor

Anil Kapoor took a trip to memory lane and shared a priceless throwback picture on the ‘gram. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor is quite active on social media space, and tonight, he treated fans to an unseen photo of his wife Sunita Kapoor, with Neetu Kapoor, and the latter’s mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the black-and-white vintage picture, the three ladies can be seen standing in a buffet line with Krishna Raj Kapoor in the front, followed by Neetu, and Sunita Kapoor. All of them could be seen enjoying some food.”

Sharing the picture, Anil captioned the post, “Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita (smiling face) #throwbackmemories.” As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Mom face is just (fire emoji)”. To this Anil replied, “@rgeakapoor always is! (heart eye emoji)”. Neetu Kapoor also left a comment that read, “This is so nostalgic! (red heart emoji) (heart eye emoji)”. Anil replied, “neetu54 iconic capture!”.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thar, where he will share screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for the second time. The Raj Singh Chaudhary film is all set to release on an OTT platform on the 6th of May. Apart from the father-and-son duo, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

