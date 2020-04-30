Anil Kapoor heartbroken with ‘elder brother’ Rishi Kapoor’s demise; Says ‘Nothing will be same without you'

As Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note and stated that his life will never be the same now.

These are probably the worst days for the showbiz industry as we have lost two of our amazing actors. A day after Irrfan passed away, the news of ’s death left all with a heavy heart. Many of us are still struggling to come in terms with the fact that the Bobby star, who had made millions of women go weak on their knees with his charm, is no more between us. Ever since the news of Rishi’s demise surfaced, #RishiKapor became the top trend on micro-blogging site Twitter with condolences pouring in from all corners of the world.

Several celebrities have also penned heartfelt messages for the Amar Akbar Anthony actor. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared an emotional note for his dear friend and recalled their moments of growing up together. He even shared a beautiful throwback picture of himself with Rishi from their childhood days on social media. In the caption, Anil mentioned how Rishi played several roles in his life including an elder brother, a mentor and even a friend. “From growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all,” he added.

Calling him a beacon of inspiration for cine buffs, Anil asserted that his life will never be the same without Rishi. “Along with everything that you were for your friends & family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere. I will miss you every day nothing will be the same without you but I will celebrate your life as you wanted us to,” he wrote.

Check out Anil’s message for Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Anil and Rishi have worked together in movies like Vijay, Gurudev and Karobaar. Besides, Anil’s daughter Sonam and Rishi’s son Ranbir had made their debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

