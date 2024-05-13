'Anil Kapoor is more successful, but I'm happier'; says Sanjay Kapoor on competition with his brother

In a recent interview, Sanjay Kapoor discussed his relationship with his brothers, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. He attributed the closeness of their family to their parents, whom he credits for laying a strong foundation. Sanjay expressed his commitment to passing on this bond to the next generation. Despite acknowledging Anil's greater success, Sanjay emphasized that he is more content than him.

Sanjay Kapoor shares his thoughts on competing with brother Anil Kapoor

In a conversation with Shivani Pau, Sanjay Kapoor discussed whether there's any competition between him and Anil Kapoor. He mentioned, "Competition is there. I think it's a person-to-person thing. Even though Anil is more successful than me, I always feel I am happier and more content than him, for whatever reason. I always say 'God is kind' because even if I have achieved less than him, I feel much happier. I am always in a better mood. I'm not saying he's sad or anything, but I feel I am more content than him."

Sanjay Kapoor also talked about how siblings are often compared, especially in the movie industry, but those comparisons don't affect their relationship because they didn't start them.

He described their family as really close, even though they might not see each other for a month or more sometimes. They respect and love each other a lot. Sanjay credited their strong family bond to their parents, who taught them to treat each other equally. He added that despite their nieces and nephews experiencing ups and downs in their careers, their relationships remain unchanged.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor's performance in Merry Christmas, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, received appreciation. Additionally, his recent Netflix release, Murder Mubarak, featured him alongside Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and others.

