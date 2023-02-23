Anil Kapoor is the boldest flavor in The Night Manager

A gambler, a ruthless businessman & a handsome hunk, Anil Kapoor is making heads turn & jaws drop with Shelly’s evil character. Even at 66, Kapoor is at the top of his game. Not just the audience, B-Town names such as Mani Ratnam, Shekhar Kapur, Rani Mukherji, and Mahesh Bhatt have praised Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta.

One has usually seen Anil Kapoor play upbeat & jolly characters, but for The Night Manager, he changed the dynamics by playing a grey character. Anil Kapoor as an antagonist has reinvented the stakes setting them sky-high. His fierce, bold & sexy character keeps our eyes locked.

Mani Ratnam said, "Anil, glad to see John Le Carre in India. Super glad to see Anil Kapoor- The Bad guy"

Shekhar Kapur says, "Amazing how the actor in Anil Kapoor evolves with everything he does."

Mahesh Bhatt said, "Binged on the Night Manager, Flawless!! Simply Loved it. It's a new animal in the zoo. All the performances are 1st rate. This is also Anil's best. "

Rani Mukherji added, "loved it!! Fab series! Keeps you hooked! Ak you're the best."

Anil Kapoor marked 2022 as his year with his phenomenal performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo & 2023 is even better with the release of The Night Manager. Speaking of Anil Kapoor's upcoming g projects, he will be seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter & Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.