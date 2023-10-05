Anil Kapoor joins Vicky Kaushal's period-drama Chhava? - REPORT

Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s director Director Laxman Utekar, is currently working on a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie, titled Chhava, will commence its first shoot in mid-October and is set to wrap up by April 2024. Featuring an intriguing cast, including Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, the film also highlights the significant character of Aurangzeb. Recently, it was reported that Anil Kapoor will be playing a significant role in the film.

As per a report from ETimes, the makers of the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava intend to rope in Anil Kapoor for an important role in the film. The source informed the portal, “The team has already approached Anil Kapoor to play Aurangzeb, they are yet to sign the dotted lines. If things fall in place, Anil Kapoor will surely lock horns with Vicky Kaushal in the film.”

The souced further added, “Currently, the team is preparing for the film, as they will soon start the shoot in the coming days. Rashmika is doing great as Yesubai, and she has already gotten a hold of the character.”

Work Front of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in The Great Indian Family. Right now, he's getting ready to act in Meghna Gulzar's movie Sam Bahadur, which is expected to come out at the end of this year. In Sam Bahadur, Vicky will be sharing the screen with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. Besides Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will also be in two other films, Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Rashmika Mandanna's most recent work was in the movie Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Right now, she's getting ready for the release of Animal, where she'll be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Animal is expected to hit the screens on December 1, 2023. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

