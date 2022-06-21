Anil Kapoor on Karan Johar saying ‘No actor will have aura like Shah Rukh Khan’: There will be someone better

It hasn’t been long when Karan Johar made the headlines after he stated that the younger generation lacks the aura and magic of Shah Rukh Khan. In his conversation with Anupama Chopra, the ace filmmaker stated that there is not going to be that kind of stardom anymore. “This generation has some of the most brilliant artistes, but do they have that magic, that aura? I don’t know,” he had stated. KJo’s statement certainly left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now Anil Kapoor has disagreed with Karan’s opinion and believes there always be someone better.

Anil, during his recent conversation with Anupama Chopra, spoke about KJo’s statement about the stardom being over. He said, “ I think there's nothing like it's over. I don't believe in that. There always will be someone better, there always will be something better, and there always will be someone bigger than the biggest. Universe life is such. It sounds good that this is the one but aisa kuch nahi hai. There always be.... Elvis ke baad bola tha koi hone ni wala hai, then Michael Jackson came. It's in every profession that there's not going to be a leader like this ever and there will be someone who will be bigger and better and star of course there will be. There will be bigger stars. He might be bigger, he might walk in the room and clear a sensation all over the world why a room, the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. In my entire 40-45 years of life, in every profession I have seen, that this is it, ab iske baad kuch nahi hone wala. But there will be someone better in every which way, as a talent, as stardom, popularity, as a charmer in every way”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

Also Read: Karan Johar on stardom: 'I don't think this generation has that magnetism and aura I grew up watching'