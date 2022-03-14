Anil Kapoor lauds Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as father & son try archery; WATCH

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are one of the coolest father-son duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood. A few hours back, Anil took to his social media space and shared a slew of pictures and videos featuring himself and Harsh Varrdhan, where both of them can be seen trying their hands at archery. While one video showcases Harsh Varrdhan hitting the bullseye, another features him shooting arrows while riding a horse. Anil too can be seen attempting the sport. Sharing the post on Instagram, the Mr. India actor lauded his son for his hard work and archery skills, as he mentioned that sport requires a lot of discipline.

Anil’s caption read, “’There is no excellence in archery without great labor.’ — Maurice Thompson. Realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery (bow and arrow emoji) I tried my hand at it but couldn’t get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard-work…”

Anil and Harsh Varrdhan will be soon seen sharing screen space in their upcoming film Thar. This will mark the second collaboration between the star father and son after the 2020 film AK vs AK. Anil and Harsh’s archery training might be a part of their prep work for Thar.

Click here to check out Anil Kapoor’s post.

Talking about Thar, the film is touted as a revenge thriller and will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in key roles. It is helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor, who called it “a tribute to the genre of the classic Western”. The film is slated to release on a streaming platform.

