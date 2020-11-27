Anil Kapoor leaves Anand Ahuja & Rhea Kapoor in awe as he flaunts his beard look in latest monochrome photos

Anil Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, has left everyone awestruck with his stunning pictures that prove age is just a number for him. Check out his photos below.

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The actor has time and again proved that age is a just a number for him. Even in his 60’s, he manages to make heads turn with his dapper looks and sartorial choices. Be it a starry bash or a casual outing in the city, the Taal actor always leaves us in awe of his dapper looks. In fact on social media too, he manages to steal our hearts with his amazing pictures.

As we speak of this, the Total Dhamaal star has shared a series of his stunning monochrome pictures that has left netizens swooning over it. In the photos, he looks dapper in a white tee with black pants. He can be seen flaunting his beard look as he poses for a picture perfect. Alongside the clicks, he wrote, “Everything isn’t black & white but my pictures can be...” To note, his latest post has left his B-Town friends and family members awestruck as they are all praises for it. ’s husband Anand Ahuja and his daughter Rhea Kapoor have given thumbs up to it.

Meanwhile talking about his work front, Anil will next be seen in the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and is currently busy shooting for the same. Directed by Raj Mehta the film also stars Kiara Advani, and in pivotal roles. The dashing actor had earlier expressed his happiness on Neetu return to films after many years and said he is super excited to be part of the journey with the senior actor.

