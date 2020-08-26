Anil Kapoor looks back on his film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as it clocks 20 years

Anil Kapoor delighted fans as he tweeted the film's poster from the year 2000 and reminisced the good old days with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor seemed to be in a mood for a Tuesday Throwback as he took to social media on Tuesday to share a poster from his film which clocked 20 years. The senior actor delighted fans as he tweeted the film's poster from the year 2000 and reminisced the good old days. The film's poster shows a closeup shot of Anil and Aishwarya with the film's title across it. Apart from Anil and Aishwarya, the film also starred Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Sharing the poster, Anil captioned it, "Celebrating 20 Years Of #HamaraDilAapkePaasHain! How time flies! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @satishkaushik2 @AnupamPKher @iamsonalibendre https://youtu.be/ECA_yxLTAAg."

Fans were quick to celebrate and recount memories of watching the film back then. One fan commented, "And in the entire movie, our Hero didn't receive any back punch. It was a one sided punching in the entire movie. Great Memories and Yeah, time flies.. Thanx." While another fan wrote, "Very Nice and Good Movie and both looking very nice and good and Great together."

The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and rarely misses his workouts, recently took to social media to flex his muscles for the camera. The 60-year-old actor's photos will surely give the young actors a run for their money. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "When muscles look better than your face."

