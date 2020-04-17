Anil Kapoor looks forever young in THIS new pic and his charm will drive off your quarantine blues

Anil Kapoor, who has been a fitness inspiration for millions, shared a stunning picture of himself and we are in awe of his charm.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever had. And while his acting prowess is a thing in the industry, the veteran actor is also known for defying age in every sense. Anil, who is 63 at the moment, has been ageing like fine wine and his charm can still give the young stars a run for their money along making the ladies go weak on their knees. Interestingly, the superstar is known to be a fitness freak and makes sure to sweat out with an extensive workout to stay in perfect shape.

In fact, while the world has been cribbing about being holed up in their houses during the quarantine lockdown, Anil has been paying special attention to his fitness at this moment as well. While he has his personal trainer staying at home with him, the Mubarakan actor is often seen encouraging his fans for a workout with his post-workout posts on social media. However, Anil Kapoor’s recent post is proof that age is just a number for our Mr India. In the picture, which appeared to be a candid shot, Anil was seen taking a break post a workout. Interestingly, the Malang star clubbed the picture with some of this workout pics as he asked his fans to stay fit during the quarantine. He wrote, “State Of Mind. #FitnessFriday #StayHomeStayFit #SweatItOut #LockdownSpiritsUp.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s recent post:

Talking about the work front, Anil, who has won hearts with his performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang, will be seen in ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht. Apar from the veteran actor, the period drama will also star , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

