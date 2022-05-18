Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit's hit Tezaab to be remade 'very soon', confirms producer Murad Khetani

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's iconic film, Tezaab, which was released in 1988 continues to remain the favorite among the audience. It also featured Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. Now, the film producer Murad Khetani, who has bankrolled films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thadam Hindi remake, and Animal, among others, in a recent conversation with ETimes, has confirmed that the film will be remade 'very soon'. He will also kickstart the process of pre-production on the remake soon.

Murad revealed that he has bought the rights of the director N Chandra’s superhit, "It is an iconic film and we will adapt the story to modern times when we make it," he said. Further, he also said that he is confident about his vision to remake Tezaab. Meanwhile, the official announcement about the film’s cast is yet to be made by the makers.

To note, Tezaab was the highest blockbuster at the box office for the year 1988 in Bollywood. It ran in theatres for more than 50 weeks, becoming a golden jubilee. The song Ek Do Teen from the film became iconic because of Madhuri Dixit and it is still remembered today. After Tezaab, the Kalank actress gained immense popularity and it also gave her first big break.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film, Thar which also featured his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, among others. Next, he will star in the comedy-drama film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will also feature Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022. The actor will also be a part of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which is touted to be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama.

Madhuri, on the other hand, was last seen in The Fame Game with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in the lead. She will be next seen in the film Maja Maa, which will release on Amazon Prime Video and features an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

