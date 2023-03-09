Anil Kapoor misses Calendar as he shares pics with Satish Kaushik from Mr India shoot: Lost my younger brother

Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen impressing everyone with his performance in The Night Manager, shared an emotional note on Thursday evening as he remembered his close friend Satish Kaushik. Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. The news of his untimely demise was shared by Anupam Kher on Twitter. Anil, in his post, called himself, Satish and Anupam 'three musketeers'.

Anil Kapoor remembers his 'younger brother' Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik are the best of friends. They often used to celebrate each and every occasion together. Anil took to Instagram and shared throwback memories with Satish. Some of the pictures also featured Anupam. Anil also shared a picture with Satish from the sets of their hit film, Mr India. He also penned an emotional note for his 'younger brother'. His post read, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon… I love you Satish." Have a look:

Soon after Anil Kapoor shared the post, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped red heart emojis. Even the fans were seen expressing sadness in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Arun bhaiyya has lost his Calendar." Another fan wrote, "Friendship is a life time treasurer..Losing anyone like this is irreparable.."

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's mortal remains will be brought from Delhi. His last rites will be performed at 6 pm in Mumbai. Several celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar and others were seen arriving for the funeral a while ago.

Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He was seen enjoying the occasion with Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and others. The entire fraternity is shocked by his sudden demise.

