Anil Kapoor misses Sonam Kapoor on her birthday, wishes mom-to-be & shares his excitement to be a grandfather

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the Veere Di Wedding actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today. It is a double celebration for Sonam as she is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. Needless to say, the soon-to-be mom is enjoying every bit of the pregnancy journey. Besides, Sonam is also inundated with best wishes on her special day with posts and tweets on social media. Amid this, Anil Kapoor has also penned a sweet birthday note for his darling daughter as he misses being with her on the special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared some throwback pics of the birthday girl. In the caption, he expressed his excitement to become a grandfather. He wrote, “Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms! Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post for Sonam Kapoor:

Earlier, Anil, in his interview with the Hindustan Times, had called Sonam a perfectionist and stated she will be a perfect mother. For the uninitiated, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child in fall this year. The power couple had even flown to Italy for a babymoon and the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has been sharing beautiful glimpses from the vacation on social media.

