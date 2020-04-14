Anil Kapoor motivates his fans to stay fit on social media

Actor Anil Kapoor is 63, but he hardly looks half the age. His workout regime is surely one of the secrets, and the veteran actor has ensured continuing to sweat it out despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit.

"You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," Anil captioned the post.

He added: "Challenges are what makes life interesting."

Seeing the images, fans went gaga over Anil's youthful look.

A user commented : "You are an inspiration to all the generations."

Another wrote: "Forever young."

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in 's "Takht".

Credits :IANS

