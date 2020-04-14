Anil Kapoor motivates his fans to stay fit on social media
On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit.
"You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," Anil captioned the post.
He added: "Challenges are what makes life interesting."
Seeing the images, fans went gaga over Anil's youthful look.
A user commented : "You are an inspiration to all the generations."
Another wrote: "Forever young."
On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar's "Takht".
Also Read Anil Kapoor wishes his 'wonder woman' Sunita Kapoor on her birthday; Says ‘I’m so glad you are here & with me’
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.