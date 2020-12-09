Anil Kapoor offers apology for hurting sentiments after IAF objects over his costume in AK vs AK

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to issue an apology after IAF raised an objection over the actor ‘inaccurately’ donning the Air Force uniform in the movie AK vs AK . Here’s what the actor has to say.

Anil Kapoor has been in the news ever since the trailer of his film AK vs AK dropped on Netflix. Soon after its release, the actor came under the radar of The Indian Air Force as they raised an objection over him ‘inaccurately’ donning the Air Force uniform in the movie and for using ‘inappropriate’ language. The IAF took to its Twitter handle to express displeasure and urged Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies. They also wrote, “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.”

And now, Anil has issued his apology saying that that it was never his or the makers’ intention to hurt anyone’s sentiment. He posted a video on his Twitter wherein he explained his stance and also revealed why he was wearing that particular uniform. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK vs AK has offended some people as I am wearing the Indian Air Force uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments.”

“I would like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to me this way. My character is in uniform in the film because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped the anger and rage he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father,” he added.

While apologizing, the Mr. India star said, “It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmaker to disrespect the Indian Air Force. I have always had utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defense personnel and therefore I truly apologize for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiment.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s tweet below:

Netflix also issued a clarification on Twitter, writing, “Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation.”

The trailer shows Anil shooting for a film while wearing an Air Force officer’s costume as he goes to save his daughter .

