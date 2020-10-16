Anil Kapoor opens up on how he suffered Achilles tendon for over 10 years, reveals he can now finally run

63-year-old Anil Kapoor is a fitness freak and loves to work out, his Instagram serves an inspiration for many others. Read on to know what he has to say.

Majority of actors and actress' in Bollywood are obsessed with keeping their fitness levels at an all-time high. Some of the top stars who are known for their fitness are , , , , Tiger Shroff and among others. However, there is one actor's who love for fitness trumps the others. And that is Anil Kapoor. The 63-year-old senior actor is a fitness freak and loves to work out.

If you think we're bluffing, you should take a quick look at his Instagram. On Friday, the 'Malang' actor took to social media to share how he has been suffering from Achilles tendon for over 10 years and how the injury had hampered his fitness levels. Sharing a series of photos, Anil Kapoor revealed that he was advised a surgery by all leading doctors but he was a bit hesitant.

However, a certain Dr Muller came to his rescue and the actor has gone from limping to running and skipping. The photos showed Anil Kapoor skipping and also a picture with his doctor. Check out the post below:

Fans were quick to wish the actor on his transformational journey and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Glad to see you are in good health evergreen," while another commented, "More power to you." The senior actor is often snapped out and about in the city's suburbs in his workout gear. On the work front, Anil Kapoor was seen in Malang this year. A sequel for the film is already underway.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pic as she misses Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor introduces newest family member

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×