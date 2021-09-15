Anil Kapoor parties hard with Usain Bolt & Hussein Mo Farah; Admits having a ‘legendary night’: PICS inside

Anil Kapoor seems to be in a weekend mood already. The actor had a blast as he was seen partying hard last night with the world-famous athlete Usain Bolt. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from last night and they are proof that the actor had a blast. Anil and Usain were accompanied by a group that also included Hussein Mo Farah. The happiness on Anil’s face is evident in these pictures.

Taking to his Instagram Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures where he could be seen in a party mood. In the first picture, we can Anil Kapoor sitting on the couch with Usain Bolt and Hussein Mo Farah as they can be seen cheering and posing for the picture. In the next picture, a tall Usain poses with Anil as they stand and the athlete keeps his and on the actor’s shoulder. The next picture has the bunch of boys posing with their thumbs up. It is evident from these pictures that all of them were having a gala time. Sharing these pictures, Anil wrote, “To a legendary night!”

Take a look:

Even Usain Bolt took to his Instagram handle to post a video of Anil Kapoor dancing with a group of foreigner girls. The girls seemed to be in awe of the Bollywood star. Sharing this video, Usain captioned it, “It’s A Party here in Munich”. It looks like the actor is in Munich.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, and .

