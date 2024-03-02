Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Anant Ambani's Vantara tour; says 'It was a wonderful experience'

Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations began with "A walk on the wildside at the Vantara Rescue Centre" as mentioned in the itinerary. All the big Bollywood stars who have arrived for the celebrations in Jamnagar became a part of it and the dress code was Jungle Fever. Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note about the experience he had.

Anil Kapoor shares his experience of stepping into Anant Ambani's Vantara

Anil Kapoor shared the pictures of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant and parents Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani on Instagram. Along with the pictures, he penned a heartfelt note praising Anant's commitment to the animals and the project.

"Stepping into Anant Ambani’s Vantara was a revelation of boundless love and passion for animals. Having visited zoos around the world, I’ve never encountered such profound care and affection for creatures great and small. We’ve all seen documentaries on animal welfare, but witnessing the devotion firsthand at Vantara was a transformative experience. Anant’s unwavering commitment to each resident, from the gentle giants like elephants to the majestic lions, is palpable in every corner of the sanctuary. It’s a testament to his vision and compassion, igniting hope for the preservation of our planet’s precious wildlife. It was a wonderful experience, one that I will cherish forever." wrote Anil.

Advertisement

Along with Anil Kapoor, many more stars like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Sonam Kapoor became a part of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Vantara tour.

Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil Kapoor had a fantastic 2023 as his Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead proved to be a historic blockbuster. A sequel to the film titled Animal Park has already been announced. He was also seen in the highly talked about Disney Plus Hotstar web series The Night Manager.

The actor started 2024 in a big way as his Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone did a business of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. The film is the highest grosser of Bollywood this year so far.

As a producer, Anil Kapoor's Crew is releasing on March 29, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil Sharma also has a special appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: 11 Anil Kapoor movies that will make you go ‘Jhakaas’