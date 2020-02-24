Anil Kapoor pens an emotional note on Sridevi’s second death anniversary; Writes ‘We wish you had more time’

On Sridevi’s second anniversary today, Anil Kapoor got emotional and wrote a heartwarming note for the legendary actress on social media.

February 24 marks the second death anniversary of Bollywood’s first female star . The legendary actress breathed her last in a Dubai hotel in 2018 due to accidental drowning. Needless to say, Sridevi’s demise left millions of her fans across the world heartbroken and they even after two years of death, the cine buffs continue to miss her every single day. And today, on Sridevi’s second death anniversary, the fans have inundated social media with messages remembering Bollywood’s Chandni.

Joining them, Sridevi’s brother in law Anil Kapoor also got emotional and penned a heart-touching note for the legendary actress on social media. In the post, he wrote how much the family misses the diva and how reminiscing about the old memories have become a bitter sweet feeling. “Sri, 2 years have gone by and we’ve missed you every day. Reminiscing about old memories is a bitter sweet feeling. We wish you had more time with the people you love, but we are thankful for all the time we did have with you. You’re in our thoughts and prayers forever,” Anil wrote on Instagram.

Take a look Anil Kapoor’s emotional message for Sridevi on her second death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a stunning picture with the English Vinglish actress and one couldn’t take our eyes off Sridvevi’s flawless smiles. She captioned the image with hearth and flower emoticons.

Earlier, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood days wherein she was enjoying some happy moments with her mother. In the caption, the Dhadak star wrote, “Miss you every day.” On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor also posted a picture of himself with Sridevi from their good times together.

