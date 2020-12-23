Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for father Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary: You live on in me

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to remember his late father Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Here’s what he has said.

On the occasion of his late father Surinder Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Anil Kapoor has taken to his social media handles to pen an emotional note while recalling the fond memories. In the post, the handsome actor poured out his heart and talked about how his doting father has brought up his four kids and passed on the values of life to them. Anil also said he believes that his father lives on through him. Taking to his Instagram handle, he has shared a black-and-white picture of his late father.

Sharing the picture, the Total Dhamaal star wrote, “I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy.”

His post further read as, “Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives…”

Anil concluded the post, writing, “Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Anil’s nephew liked the post. Brother Sanjay Kapoor and actor Riteish Deshmukh have dropped heart emojis on the picture.

On the work front, the Mr. India actor made his digital debut with the upcoming film AK VS AK. He also has multi-starrer project Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty and is currently in Chandigarh shooting for the same.

