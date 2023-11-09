Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note on son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday: 'I am so proud of your tenacity'

The Kapoor family shares a close bond with each other. Anil Kapoor is very close to his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, as well as his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. On his son's birthday, the Welcome actor took to social media to express his feelings and wrote a heartfelt note. Let's find out what Anil wrote.

Anil Kapoor wishes Harsh Varrdhan on his birthday

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns a year older on November 9th. On this occasion, his father and actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to wish him a very happy birthday. Sharing several pictures of Harsh and himself, the actor wrote: "Harsh, I am so proud of your tenacity and perseverance, of your belief and your faith in yourself, of the person you have become. Happy Birthday to the man who forges his own path and has such an unwavering love and kindness that it's truly humbling. Love you son! @harshvarrdhankapoor"

Harsh's mother, Sunita Kapoor, took to the comment section and dropped several red heart emojis on the post.

Sonam Kapoor also wished her brother

Sonam Kapoor also shared several pictures of her brother to wish him a very happy birthday. In the caption, she called him her 'darling brother' and 'the most handsome' man. "Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you @harshvarrdhankapoor you’re the best..", she wrote.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's work front

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. In it, he plays a mafia boss and Ranbir's father. The film will be released on December 1st. Apart from this, he is also doing Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the silver screen during Republic Day of 2024.

On the other hand, Sonam will reportedly do an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. Meanwhile, Harsh was last seen in the 2022 film Thar.

