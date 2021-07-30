Anil Kapoor pens a heartwarming birthday note for Anand Ahuja and it is all about seeking true love

and Anand Ahuja have been all over the news these days. After all, it happens to be the latter’s birthday today and he has been inundated with best wishes from friends and families. While the Veere Di Wedding actress has shared a beautiful note for Anand on her big day, Anil Kapoor also made sure to shower some birthday love on Anand. Taking to social media, Anil shared a beautiful post for his son in law and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The senior actor shared Anand’s love filled pics with Sonam which spoke volumes about their ‘oh so perfect’ love. Besides, Anil also posted some stunning pics of the birthday boy wherein he appeared to be a complete charmer. In the caption, the Mubarakan actor spoke about how he wanted his darling daughter to find herself true love and that he is glad to have Anand as his son in law. “We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja,” Anil wrote along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post for Anand Ahuja:

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had also penned a heartfelt note for her main man with a beautiful pic. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal”.

